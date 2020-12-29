A man suffered serious head injuries in an assault at a suburban Christchurch address last night.Police were called to a property at Newmark St, Bishopdale, at a about midnight and found the man in a critical condition.He was...Full Article
Man critically injured: Police appeal for information after Christchurch assault
