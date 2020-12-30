Global  
 

Britain Drug Regulatory Agency Approves Second COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use

VOA News Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Vaccine developed by AstraZeneca-Oxford likely to be available across Britain within days; Chinese state-run drug maker seeks regulatory approval after late-stage trial shows its COVID-19 vaccine is 79% effective against virus
