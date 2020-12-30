Weather experts say the new year is set to bring dry conditions to the North Island, in particular, and will do no favours for Auckland's ongoing water crisis. WeatherWatch has released its January ClimateWatch report; showing that...Full Article
January weather outlook: Dry in North Island, water use reductions urged
New Zealand Herald 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related News coverage
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - 12/21/20
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - 12/21/20
You might like
More coverage
WCBI NEWS AT 10 - 11/07/20
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT 10 - 11/07/20
-
Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
GlobeNewswire
-
Badger Daylighting Ltd. Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
GlobeNewswire
-
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
GlobeNewswire
-
Quarterly Activities For the Period Ended 30 September 2020
GlobeNewswire