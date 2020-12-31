Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Several injured after campervan rolls in New Year's Eve crash in Waitaki, Otago

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Several injured after campervan rolls in New Year's Eve crash in Waitaki, OtagoSeveral people are injured after a campervan has rolled in a New Year's Eve accident in North Otago. Emergency services were called to the one-vehicle accident at the intersection of State Highway One and Seven Mile Rd in the Waitaki...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
News video: New Year's Eve looking different for restaurant and bars

New Year's Eve looking different for restaurant and bars

 Restaurants and bars are gearing up for what's supposed to be one of their biggest nights of the year. This year, both won't have anyone ringing in the new year with them when the clock strikes midnight.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale Talk 'New Year's Rockin' Eve', Kissing BTS & 'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot | Billboard News [Video]

Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale Talk 'New Year's Rockin' Eve', Kissing BTS & 'Pretty Little Liars' Reboot | Billboard News

Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale talked to Billboard about how they’re planning on "creating some normalcy" during this year's 'New Year's Rockin' Eve', and a special surprise performance.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 03:56Published
Florists, sound system owners' business dips ahead of New Year [Video]

Florists, sound system owners' business dips ahead of New Year

Florists and sound system owners have been adversely impacted by the coronavirus induced lockdown. Florists in Lucknow express their plight ahead of New Year. Manager at one of the shops in Lucknow..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:44Published
There will be no fireworks or pyrotechnics for Nashville's NYE Party due to the bombing [Video]

There will be no fireworks or pyrotechnics for Nashville's NYE Party due to the bombing

Nashville is still holding a New Year's Eve celebration, but just like everything else this year, you're encouraged to enjoy it from home. The city had a few pyrotechnics planned, but scrapped them..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:58Published