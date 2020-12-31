At least one person has died in a house fire in a suburb in central Auckland early this morning. Fire and Emergency NZ are at the scene in Mulgan St, New Windsor, after reports of a blaze about 5.42am. DO YOU KNOW MORE? EMAIL...Full Article
New Year tragedy: Fatal house fire in Auckland's New Windsor
New Zealand Herald 5 shares 100 views
