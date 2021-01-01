Emperor Naruhito expressed gratitude to medical professionals and acknowledged the hardship caused by the coronavirus in a New Year's Day message shared by video instead of the usual…Full Article
Emperor thanks medical professionals in video message
Japan Today 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Noon 9-16-20
WEVV
Noon 9-16-20
Obscenity Of Personality Cult In Bangladesh – OpEd
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
WCBI News at Ten - Thursday, August 15th, 2019
WCBI
WCBI News at Ten - Thursday, August 15th, 2019
12/14/16
WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS