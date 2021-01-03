Japan will consider issuing a new state of emergency declaration after governors in the capital region urged action to tackle a record surge in COVID-19 cases, the head…Full Article
Gov't to consider new COVID-19 state of emergency declaration
Japan Today 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Bed Shortage impacts Winston Medical Center
WCBI
Bed Shortage impacts Winston Medical Center
You might like
More coverage
Challenging the Executive Rule
WKTV
Governor Cuomo’s Thanksgiving executive order only allows for a maximum of ten people to gather---even in your home.
Pompeo Promises ‘Robust’ Arms Sales To Saudi Arabia
Eurasia Review