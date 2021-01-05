China Sentences Huarong's Lai Xiaomin to Death
The judgment against Lai Xiaomin, the former chairman of Huarong Asset Management, follows a shift away from capital punishment for white collar crimes.Full Article
Lai Xiaomin found guilty of taking bribes totalling $279m, other acts of corruption and bigamy
BEIJING (AP) — The former head of state-owned China Huarong Asset Management Co. Ltd. was sentenced to death Tuesday for bribe..