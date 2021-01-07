Metservice's new weather radar station near Hindon had a significant effect on how local authorities dealt with recent flooding.Dunedin City Council 3 Waters group manager Tom Dyer said the new facility gave council staff real-time...Full Article
New Metservice weather radar of help in Southland flooding
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
WCBI NEWS at 10 - 10/28/2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS at 10 - 10/28/2020
091320 11 a thru c
WTVQ Lexington, KY
You might like
More coverage
072720 11 pm
WTVQ Lexington, KY
072720 11 pm
071220 6:30 sun
WTVQ Lexington, KY
042920 11 pm a block
WTVQ Lexington, KY
934pm wx cutins 04122020
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN