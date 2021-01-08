Waihī Beach has reopened to swimmers today following a fatal shark incident.On Thursday, 19-year-old Kaelah Marlow died after she was reportedly injured by a shark while swimming at the Bowentown end of Waihī Beach.The...Full Article
Fatal shark incident: Waihī Beach reopens to swimmers
