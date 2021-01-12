An arrest has been made following the burglary of a Cambridge jeweller that caused $100,000 in damage. A youth was arrested in Palmerston North yesterday and is facing multiple charges, including burglary, police said in a statement,...Full Article
One person arrested after burglary of Cambridge jewellery store causes $100K in damage
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Friday Morning Sprint
WISC
Freakfest takes place in downtown Madison this weekend.
082919 5-6:30 pm
WTVQ Lexington, KY