The two people killed in a Hāwera home early Monday morning were a father and son, court documents reveal. Police found Stephen Frost and his son Regan Frost-Lawn dead after being called to a property in Manawa pou Rd at 2.30am...Full Article
Hāwera double homicide: Father and son found dead
