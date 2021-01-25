Chinese President Xi Jinping warns against 'new Cold War' in Davos speech
Chinese President Xi Jinping called for multilateralism to tackle the problems that the world is facing. Addressing the World Economic Forum Virtual Event of the Davos Agenda via video link in Beijing on Monday, Xi said that the problems facing the world are intricate and complex, and the only way out of them is through upholding multilateralism and building a community with a shared future for mankind.