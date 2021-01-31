Accountant Lisa Mead and her son are up to date with all their vaccinations - but she is not yet convinced that Covid-19 vaccines are safe for her family.Mead, 33, who runs her own accounting business in Christchurch, has rheumatoid...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Why I wouldn't give my son the Covid-19 vaccine just yet
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
012720 snow 5-630
WTVQ Lexington, KY
012720 snow 5-630
Noon-2021-01-20
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
5am-2021-01-19
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
You might like
More coverage
12pm-2021-01-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
ad;lhja;dhja;ghja;rthijar
11pm-2021-01-14
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
6pm-2021-01-14
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
5am-2021-01-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
530pm-2021-01-14
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN