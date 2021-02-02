Watch live: New Zealanders set to find out whether Pfizer vaccine approved by Medsafe

Watch live: New Zealanders set to find out whether Pfizer vaccine approved by Medsafe

New Zealand Herald

Published

New Zealanders are set to find out whether the Pfizer vaccine has been approved by Medsafe.The announcement will be made at 2pm by the Ministry of Health and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will then hold a press conference from Waitangi.The...

Full Article