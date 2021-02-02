New Zealanders are set to find out whether the Pfizer vaccine has been approved by Medsafe.The announcement will be made at 2pm by the Ministry of Health and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will then hold a press conference from Waitangi.The...Full Article
Watch live: New Zealanders set to find out whether Pfizer vaccine approved by Medsafe
