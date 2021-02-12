1st batch of Pfizer COVID vaccine arrives in Japan
The first batch of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Japan on Friday, with official approval for the shots expected within days as the country races to control…Full Article
Each Pfizer vaccine vial has six doses, and Japan doesn't have enough special syringes to extract the final dose, its health..
Pfizer is speeding up production of its COVID-19 vaccine. It expects the average time to make one batch will soon go from 110 days..