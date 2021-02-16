Auckland remains under alert level 3 restrictions and the rest of the country under alert level 2 after a family of three in South Auckland tested positive for Covid-19. The Government is scrambling to identify the source of infection,...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: What you need to know about Auckland's community cases
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Covid-19 coronavirus: Health teams to give Valentine's Day Covid cluster update
New Zealand Herald
Kiwis are set to find out if there are more new Covid-19 community cases and locations of interest as health officials update the..
You might like
More coverage
Covid 19 coronavirus: Neighbouring schools on high alert after latest Papatoetoe High School scare
New Zealand Herald
Nearly a third of pupils at a South Auckland intermediate are staying away from class today as the Papatoetoe community is back on..
Covid 19 coronavirus: Testing staff brace for influx after new cases
New Zealand Herald
Covid 19 coronavirus: Three new community cases detected
New Zealand Herald