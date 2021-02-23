By Kate Gregan for RNZ Exhausted Covid-19 testers in South Auckland are bracing for a big surge after three new cases of infection were confirmed in the cluster around Papatoetoe High School.Yesterday, a student considered a...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Testing staff brace for influx after new cases
