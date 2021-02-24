Some students in Dunedin are self-isolating and the University of Otago has issued an alert aimed at tracking down any recent arrivals with connections to the latest Auckland Covid-19 cluster.Auckland's active cluster, which emerged...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Otago calls on students to self-isolate
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
11pm Fayette County Board Virtual Learning Decision 01.25.2021
In Fayette County, we could find out tomorrow when students return to in person classes, after the school district meets with..
WTVQ Lexington, KY