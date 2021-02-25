For the first time at the University of Otago's O Week, drug checking is out of a legal grey area and out in the open.Know Your Stuff NZ volunteers began three days of testing samples of illegal recreational drugs in the front room...Full Article
Drug testing at Otago O-week in the open for first time
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
A block March 4th
WFFT
A block March 4th
-
LexaGene advances its pathogen-detection technology in battle against coronavirus
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: PyroGenesis Canada, Energy Fuels, Biocept, EVmo, BetterLife Pharma UPDATE ...
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: EVmo, BetterLife Pharma, District Metals, Cloud Nine Education UPDATE ...
Proactive Investors
-
NA Proactive news snapshot: Helix Technologies, Benchmark Metals, Thunderbird Entertainment, Pure Gold Mining ...
Proactive Investors
You might like
More coverage
California reaches deal to reopen schools
Reuters - Politics
California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Monday he and Democratic lawmakers had reached a deal to fund the reopening of schools for..
02-24-2021 For Bri
KIMT