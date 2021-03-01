Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has reviewed her comments when she said was frustrated a Covid-infected person continued working at KFC and will not be apologising.Case L, the sister of a Papatoetoe High School student, wasn't isolating...Full Article
Covid-19 coronavirus: Jacinda Ardern says 15 calls made to KFC worker's family
New Zealand Herald0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Covid 19 coronavirus: Government website contradicts Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's stance on KFC's worker's need to isolate
A Government-run group that informs New Zealanders about the latest Covid-19 information is contradicting the Prime Minister's..
New Zealand Herald