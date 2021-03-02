People travelling overseas and returning to New Zealand should be prioritised for the Covid-19 vaccine - above the vulnerable and elderly - if New Zealand wants to continue its elimination plan of stopping Covid-19 at the border,...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Health expert wants travellers prioritised for vaccine
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
New U.S. COVID-19 cases plateau after steep drops
Reuters - Politics
The United States reported a 3% decline in new cases of COVID-19 last week, as the number of new coronavirus infections globally..
Will Cuba’s Vaccine Rollout Live Up To The Ad Copy? – OpEd
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
Will Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout in time to help Florida?
FOX 4 Now Florida
There are hopes that the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine could help solve Florida's shortage. But a public health expert says, it..
CORONAVIRUS: Nevada reports 37 new deaths, positivity rate continues to drop
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Nevada Health Response explains current vaccine allocation in state
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Johnson & Johnson submits its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine for FDA authorization
KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas