A 12-year-old Gisborne boy has been reunited with his family after going missing overnight. Police launched an appeal for sightings of Caleb Takoko, 12, last night after he left his home on Aberdeen St about 5pm that evening.He...Full Article
Missing 12-year-old Gisborne boy Caleb Takoko found safe and well
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
