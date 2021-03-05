Missing 12-year-old Gisborne boy Caleb Takoko found safe and well

Missing 12-year-old Gisborne boy Caleb Takoko found safe and well

New Zealand Herald

Published

A 12-year-old Gisborne boy has been reunited with his family after going missing overnight. Police launched an appeal for sightings of Caleb Takoko, 12, last night after he left his home on Aberdeen St about 5pm that evening.He...

Full Article