Christchurch mosque shootings: Bookings needed for second anniversary national service

Christchurch mosque shootings: Bookings needed for second anniversary national service

New Zealand Herald

Published

A national remembrance service to mark the second anniversary of the Christchurch mosque attacks will take place this weekend.Fifty-one people died as a result of the shootings at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques on March 15, 2019.To...

Full Article