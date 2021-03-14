Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa are due to resume racing in the America's Cup today with a promising wind prediction of between 11 and 14 knots.Tens of thousands of spectators flocked to the America's Cup Village at Wynyard...Full Article
A wind change means America's Cup racing can resume today
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
America's Cup 2021: Why racing on fan-friendly Course C is off limits
Wind forecasts are looking better for racing today, with light to moderate winds expected after worries of a lack of wind going..
New Zealand Herald