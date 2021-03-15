Singapore bubble could scuttle Aus-NZ plan
Published
Australia's move towards a travel bubble with Singapore might be a roadblock to trans-Tasman plans with New Zealand according to Kiwi PM Jacinda Ardern.Full Article
Published
Australia's move towards a travel bubble with Singapore might be a roadblock to trans-Tasman plans with New Zealand according to Kiwi PM Jacinda Ardern.Full Article
The Morrison government is working on a plan to establish a travel bubble with Singapore that could also act as a quarantine..