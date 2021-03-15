WHO backs AZ; Germany, Italy, France halt
Officials in Germany, France and Italy say they are putting on hold further use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after several reports of side-effects.Full Article
It came as the World Health Organisation appealed to countries not to suspend vaccinations against a disease that has caused more..