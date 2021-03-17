By RNZ Some rural doctors, nurses and frontline health workers are turning down a Covid vaccine because they would have to take hours out of their busy day to get one.They fear it is a signal for what is to come for the wider...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Rural health workers declining vaccine due to 'hours of travel'
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
5am-2021-03-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
5am-2021-03-15
6am-2021-03-15
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
State of Emergency: One Year of COVID-19 in Alabama
WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Houlka clinic gives vaccines to residents in rural areas
WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS
You might like
More coverage
US 'Spring breakers' enjoy a sunny day in Florida without masks on amid COVID-19
Newsflare STUDIO
One year after spring break was cut short, college and university 'Spring Breakers' enjoy the warm-weather outside in Florida on..