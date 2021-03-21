The Ministry of Health is revealing the latest number of new Covid-19 cases at about 1pm today.It has been 21 days since the last case was reported in the community.The last update was on Friday, when 10 new cases in managed isolation...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Ministry reveals latest new case numbers
India reports 40,953 new COVID cases, highest of 2021
ANI
Surge in coronavirus cases was witnessed as India reported highest infections of 2021 on March 20. With 40,953 new cases, overall..
Green Passes And Dark Inequalities: The Push For COVID Immunity Passports – OpEd
Eurasia Review
Sensible, ideal, wonderful – if you happen to be in the European Union. This is the air of confidence surrounding the March 17..
