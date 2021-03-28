The tail-end of the week's wet weather will linger for the start of the long weekend for most, but the showers are set to ease by Easter Sunday. Rain or showers will develop through the day for most in the North Island today. It...Full Article
Weather: Damp week for most of the country, set to ease in time for Easter
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
SPRING FAMILY MUST HAVES
WTVQ Lexington, KY
MARISA BRAHNEY IS HERE TO HELP US GET OURSELVES AND FAMILY SPRING READY.