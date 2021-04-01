Covid-19 coronavirus: How soon until the Pfizer vaccine is ready for 12-15 year olds?

Covid-19 coronavirus: How soon until the Pfizer vaccine is ready for 12-15 year olds?

New Zealand Herald

Published

New Zealand may not be at the front of the queue for the data needed before the Pfizer vaccine can be approved for 12-to-15 year olds, the Ministry of Health says.The vaccine is currently Medsafe-approved for those aged 16 and over,...

Full Article