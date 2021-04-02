Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi charged with violating secrets law
Myanmar's ousted leader is charged with breaking an official secrets law which carries a heavy jail term.Full Article
Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been charged with violating the official secrets act, her lawyer said..
Myanmar's military rulers are to give themselves more powers as they face intensifying anger over last week's coup.