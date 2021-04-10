Tokyo reports 570 coronavirus cases; 918 in Osaka
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Saturday reported 570 new cases of the coronavirus, up 33 from Friday, while Osaka recorded a record high 918. In Tokyo, the number…Full Article
