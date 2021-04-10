Quake Strikes Java in Indonesia, Killing at Least 6 People
Television reports showed people running in panic from malls and buildings in several cities in East Java Province. The earthquake shook the tourist hot spot of Bali.Full Article
Some social media users in Indonesia said the quake was felt in several cities such as Pacitan, Blitar and Malang.