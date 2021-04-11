6-year-old girl dies after being hit by train
Published
A six-year-old girl died after she was hit by a train in Tondabayashi, Osaka Prefecture, on Saturday. According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:20 a.m. on…Full Article
Published
A six-year-old girl died after she was hit by a train in Tondabayashi, Osaka Prefecture, on Saturday. According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:20 a.m. on…Full Article
Noon-2021-04-07
A giant pig weighing 20 stone is living in a house - after being bought as a micropig.Francisco, a three-and-a-half year old..