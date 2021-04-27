A person has been seriously injured in a single-car crash in North Canterbury this morning.Emergency services were called to South Eyre Rd near Oxford at 6.20am.A St John spokesman said the victim has been flown to Christchurch...Full Article
Person flown to hospital after crash in North Canterbury
