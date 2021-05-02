Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ-Cook Islands travel bubble tipped to start on May 16

Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ-Cook Islands travel bubble tipped to start on May 16

New Zealand Herald

Published

An escape to the heat of the Cook Islands might just be around the corner - with a two-way travel bubble tipped to open up in a fortnight. There is speculation in the Cooks that Monday, May 16, is understood to be the big day set...

Full Article