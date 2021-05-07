Dunedin cricket bat killing: Brutal murder of friend brings life in prison

Dunedin cricket bat killing: Brutal murder of friend brings life in prison

New Zealand Herald

Published

A life sentence for the man who beat her brother to death with a cricket bat will never heal his family's wounds, his sister says.The murder of 45-year-old Brent Andrew Bacon on February 4, 2019, represented John Kenneth Collins'...

Full Article