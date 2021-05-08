Debris from a huge Chinese rocket could re-enter Earth's atmosphere close to New Zealand.The European Space Agency has confirmed China's Long March 5B rocket – which was launched into the skies with much fanfare a mere week ago...Full Article
Debris from Chinese rocket to collide with Earth near New Zealand - European Space Agency
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Debris From Chinese Rocket Expected To Hit Earth Soon
CBS 2 New York
An out-of-control Chinese rocket is expected to rain wreckage somewhere on Earth as early as Saturday night. It's hurtling through..
Chinese Rocket Reentry Predictions Narrow
Eurasia Review
More coverage
Scientists Unsure Where Rocket Debris From China’s Space Station Launch Will Land
Wibbitz Top Stories
Scientists Unsure Where Rocket Debris From China’s Space Station Launch Will Land.
The first module for China's new Tianhe..
-
Debris from massive Chinese rocket expected to crash into Earth this weekend
Upworthy
-
Chinese rocket debris expected to crash on to Earth this weekend
Upworthy
-
Chinese rocket debris expected to crash onto Earth this weekend
BBC News
-
Main stage of Chinese rocket likely to plunge to Earth soon
SeattlePI.com