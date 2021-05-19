By Carmina Blewett of RNZ Next week's blood moon, a total lunar eclipse, should be "spectacular", says an astronomy expert.Wednesday's eclipse will also coincide with what is known as a supermoon, when it is at its closest point...Full Article
Total lunar eclipse to coincide with supermoon next week
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'Super Blood Moon' Will Occur With Next Week's Lunar Eclipse
Wibbitz Top Stories
'Super Blood Moon' Will Occur , With Next Week's Lunar Eclipse.
A 'super blood moon' is another name
for a super lunar..
-
Rare Lunar Trifecta Coming With ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ And Total Lunar Eclipse
cbs4.com
-
A lunar eclipse will coincide with a 'super blood moon' next week. Here's how to spot the rare event.
Business Insider
-
Get set for the first 'blood supermoon' in nearly 40 years
New Zealand Herald
-
How to watch next week's 'Full Flower' super blood moon, complete with lunar eclipse
PIX 11
More coverage
The Full Flower Supermoon Will Shine Bright in the Sky This Month
Better Homes & Gardens
The celestial event will coincide with the only total lunar eclipse of the year.
The Only Total Lunar Eclipse of 2021 Is Coming Next Month
Martha Stewart Living