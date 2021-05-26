Searchers looking for a missing rafter on the West Coast have found a body.A search and rescue helicopter this afternoon located the body of a man reported missing on the Ahaura River, police said.The man fell into the river on...Full Article
Body found in search for missing West Coast rafter
