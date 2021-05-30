Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife Jenny have been welcomed at a powhiri in Queenstown this afternoon at the Rees Hotel.It's the first time he has met Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern face to face since February...Full Article
Australian PM Scott Morrison arrives in New Zealand
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
