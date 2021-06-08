Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will receive her first Covid-19 vaccine jab by the end of June. Ardern's chief press secretary Andrew Campbell confirmed to the NZ Herald that the country's political leader would get her first dose...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will receive vaccine by end of June
