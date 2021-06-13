Tokyo reports 304 new coronavirus cases
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Sunday reported 304 new coronavirus cases, down 163 from Saturday. People in their 20s (99 cases) and their 30s (63) accounted for the…Full Article
By Ambassador Gurjit Singh*
The Tokyo Olympics will start on 23 July and run through 8 August 2021, followed by the..
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) * State of emergency scheduled to end on June 20 * Some experts worried about an explosive outbreak after..