Sun Yang to miss Tokyo Olympics after ruling by Cas over ban
Three-time Olympic champion Sun Yang has had an eight-year doping ban reduced to four years and three months by Cas and will miss this year's Olympics in Tokyo.Full Article
Chinese swimmer Sun Yang's appeal against an eight-year ban for missing an out-of-competition doping test will take place in May..