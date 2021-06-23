By RNZ The Wellington region moved to alert level 2 at 6pm today after an Australian tourist who visited the capital on the weekend tested positive for Covid-19 on his return to Sydney.Wellington, Wairarapa and Kāpiti Coast...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Wellington region moves to alert level 2
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Covid 19 coronavirus: Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins on capital infection scare - new details
See the full locations of interest at the bottom of the article With the Wellington region now operating in alert level 2, New..
New Zealand Herald
Covid 19 coronavirus: 2500 people were at Wellington's Te Papa with infected Australian traveller
COVID LATEST* Wellington moves into alert level 2 * Wellington locations of interest released * More than 30 transtasman flights..
New Zealand Herald