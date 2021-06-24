Covid 19 coronavirus: Fiji crisis worsens, 308 new positive cases overnight

Covid 19 coronavirus: Fiji crisis worsens, 308 new positive cases overnight

New Zealand Herald

Published

More than 300 new Covid-19 cases have been reported in Fiji over the past 24 hours as the current outbreak continues to explode in the community.Fiji Village News says 308 cases have been confirmed with 297 from the Lami-Nausori...

Full Article