'Voice' Stars Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Wed in Oklahoma
Published
Shelton, a country singer, and Stefani, a pop star, posted photos on Monday of their wedding including an image of the couple posing over a twilight skyFull Article
Published
Shelton, a country singer, and Stefani, a pop star, posted photos on Monday of their wedding including an image of the couple posing over a twilight skyFull Article
Carnet blanc pour Gwen Stefani et Blake Shelton!.Selon Page Six, le couple s'est dit «oui»...... dans le ranch du chanteur de..
Die Sängerin und der Country-Star haben in kleinem Kreis geheiratet