Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ health workers asked to help with Fiji's escalating crisis

Covid 19 coronavirus: NZ health workers asked to help with Fiji's escalating crisis

New Zealand Herald

Published

By Rowan Quinn of RNZ New Zealand doctors and nurses and medical staff are being canvassed about their availability to deploy to Fiji as the Covid-19 crisis worsens.Thirty-nine people have now died in Fiji, with 639 new cases...

Full Article