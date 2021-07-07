Tokyo reports 920 new coronavirus cases
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 920 new coronavirus cases, up 327 from Tuesday. People in their 20s (265 cases), their 30s (191) and their 40s (181)…Full Article
As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 0.42%.
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Tuesday reported 593 new coronavirus cases, up 251 from Monday. The average for Tokyo over the..